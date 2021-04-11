Biden sees `win’ for US in electric vehicle battery deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden calls it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.” Two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. That word comes from a person briefed on the matter. LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation haven’t yet announced the settlement, and no details are immediately available. A U.S. trade commission ruled in February that SK stole trade secrets and should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the U.S. for 10 years. Politicians were calling on Biden to overrule the commission’s decision. Biden had until Sunday night to decide.