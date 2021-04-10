Trump in 2024? He says only that ‘a Republican’ will win

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party — and raise the possibility that someone else will be the GOP’s next presidential nominee. Trump’s message is outlined in prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press ahead of a speech Saturday evening. GOP officials are seeking to downplay an intraparty feud over Trump’s continued leadership in Republican politics, his commitment to party fundraising and his plans for 2024. The former president is set to speak at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of the Republican National Committee’s private donor summit.