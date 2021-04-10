Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A doctor says a toddler shot in the head while riding in a car on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma but remains in critical condition. Dr. Marcelo Malakooti of Lurie Children’s Hospital said Saturday that Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator to help with his breathing. He says the 21-month-old boy “continues to demonstrate positive improvements.” The shooting occurred Tuesday near Grant Park on the city’s South Side. Police have said one driver would not let another enter a lane of traffic. Kayden was riding in a car driven by his grandfather.