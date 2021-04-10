Thousands rally in Serbia to protect the environment

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in Serbia demanding better protection of environment in the Balkan country that has seen record levels of air pollution and a number of other ecological problems following decades of neglect. The protest on Saturday outside the Serbian parliament building in central Belgrade was dubbed an “ecological uprising” against what organizers say is a widespread environmental devastation in the country aspiring to join the European Union. The Serbian government’s ministry of environment said in a statement that the problem is not new and insisted that various projects are in the works aimed at finding long-term solutions.