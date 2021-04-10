St. Vincent awaits new volcanic explosions as help arrives

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Extremely heavy ashfall is raining down on parts of the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent and a strong sulfur smell is enveloping communities a day after a powerful explosion at La Soufriere volcano uprooted the lives of thousands of people who evacuated their homes under government orders. Caribbean nations including Antigua and Guyana offered help by either shipping emergency supplies or agreeing to temporarily open their borders to the roughly 16,000 evacuees fleeing ash-covered communities. The volcano kept rumbling Saturday and experts warned that explosive eruptions could continue for days or weeks.