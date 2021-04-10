Saudi Arabia says it executes 3 soldiers for ‘high treason’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has executed three soldiers it accused of committing “high treason,” without elaborating on which enemy the kingdom believed the men aided. The state-run Saudi Press Agency identified the men as soldiers working in the Defense Ministry. It did not elaborate on how the men aided the kingdom’s enemies. Saudi Arabia is fighting Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The kingdom also views Iran as a regional archrival. The kingdom said the three men were convicted in court and a later royal order served as a death warrant. They were executed Saturday. Saudi Arabia is among the world’s top executors.