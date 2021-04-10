Reports: Myanmar forces kill 82 in single day in city

YANGON (AP) — Reports from Myanmar say at least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on pro-democracy protesters. Friday’s death toll in Bago was the biggest one-day total for a single city since March 14, when just over 100 people were killed in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. The preliminary tally of 82 was compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which issues daily counts of casualties and arrests from the crackdown in the aftermath of the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.