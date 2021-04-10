More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts

More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach effortsNew
More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine. The shift in public opinion comes amid nationwide efforts to overcome a shared historical distrust of science and government. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found about 24% of Black American adults said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated. That’s down from 41% in January. The executive director of the American Public Health Association says attitudes toward the vaccine among Black Americans have taken “almost a 180-degree turnaround” as outreach campaigns have sought to combat misinformation.