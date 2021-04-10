John Naisbitt, author of bestseller ‘Megatrends,’ dies at 92

BERLIN (AP) — The American author John Naisbitt, whose 1982 bestselling book Megatrends was published in dozens of countries, has died at 92.Naisbitt died in his home at Lake Woerthersee on Thursday, a friend of the family told the Austrian news agency APA. Naisbitt was born on in 1929 in Salt Lake City and grew up in Glenwood, Utah. His book “Megatrends: Ten New Directions Transforming Our Lives” was about understanding the present in order to predict the future. Naisbitt published several other books, some dealing with the rise of China. He also founded the Naisbitt China Institute, a research institution studying the transformation of China.