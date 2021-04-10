Georgia governor: Loss of All-Star game will hurt minorities

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican governor has stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from the state in response to a sweeping new voting law. Brian Kemp said Saturday the move politicized the sport and would hurt minority-owned businesses. Critics say it’s the voting law that will disproportionately affect communities of color. The measure _ signed by Kemp last month _ expands weekend early voting, but includes strict identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line.