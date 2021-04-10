Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety provided no details about the shooting late Friday in Grundy Center. A news conference was planned for Saturday afternoon. KWWL reported the standoff came after a police chase ended in at a Grundy Center home. The trooper is the 10th Iowa patrol trooper to die in the line of duty. The last death was in September 2011 when trooper Mark Toney died in a crash in Warren County as he tried to make a traffic stop.