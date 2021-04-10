Apartment of Russian investigative journalist raided

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities took a prominent investigative journalist in for questioning after searching his apartment. His lawyer said the chief editor of the Vazhnikh Istorii website refused to answer questions and was released but is to be interviewed again on Monday. The website said the actions were likely connected to a story Roman Anin wrote for a Russian newspaper in 2016 about one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest associates. The story alleged that the head of Russian state oil company Rosneft owned a lavish super-yacht. The newspaper was ordered to retract the story as a result of a civil court case, but a criminal case has been pending for years.