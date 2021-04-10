5 killed in election violence in India’s West Bengal state

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police say five people were killed by gunfire in election-related violence at two polling stations in West Bengal state. A senior police officer says security forces killed four and wounded four others while trying to control a crowd outside a voting center. In a separate incident, unidentified gunmen have fired at voters at a polling station, killing one person. Saturday’s violence all took place in Cooch Behar district. Local elections in West Bengal state began in late March and are spread over a month. They’re seen as a crucial test for whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party can gain a foothold in the northeast.