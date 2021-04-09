Skip to Content

Video shows Israeli police beating lawmaker at protest

New
10:49 am AP - National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — A video circulating online shows Israeli police punching a member of parliament and wrestling him to the ground at a protest against planned evictions in east Jerusalem. The video of Friday’s protest shows a scuffle between Israeli police and Ofer Cassif, the only Jewish member of the Joint List, an alliance of Arab parties in Israel’s Knesset. The police can be seen punching him and trying to put him in a headlock before dragging him to the ground. Ahmad Tibi, a fellow parliament member from the Joint List, called it a “brutal assault” and a violation of parliamentary immunity. Israeli police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content