US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is urging the international community to take “concrete action” against the military in Myanmar — including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them. It says that’s the only way to change the military’s crackdown on civilians following its Feb. 1 coup. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the appeal Friday at an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council. A leader of a post-coup committee representing elected members of Myanmar’s parliament urged U.N. member nations to increase political, financial and security measures against the military.