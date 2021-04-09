Slain South Carolina doctor wrote of faith, life’s fragility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are trying to figure out why former NFL player Phillip Adams shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, three of his family members and a repairman before taking his own life. Even in their grief over Wednesday’s killings of Robert Lesslie, his wife, two of their grandchildren and a repairman who was doing work at their home, the couple’s family expressed forgiveness. The longtime physician frequently wrote in his books and blog posts about the fragility of life and a deep-seated Christian faith that guided him personally and professionally. In one post, he wrote: “Life is uncertain. Things happen. Lives are unexpectedly changed or ended. And it happens suddenly.” A second repairman who survived is in critical condition.