Pinterest establishes legal entity in Turkey to avoid bans

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The image-sharing platform Pinterest has become the latest social media company to agree to set up a legal entity in Turkey to comply with a social media law. Turkey’s deputy minister for transport and infrastructure said Pinterest appointed a legal representative in Turkey on Friday, The deputy minister says the move means all social media platforms with more than 1 million users in Turkey are now adhering to the law in order to continue operating in the country. Turkey slapped advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest in January as part of a series of measures that were intended to force social media companies to establish legal representatives in Turkey to deal with content complaints.