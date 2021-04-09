Approval of Kansas bill on trans athletes isn’t veto-proof

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas conservatives have pushed a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports through the Republican-controlled Legislature. But they don’t enough support yet to overcome a possible veto by the Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The Senate approved the measure on a 26-11 vote Friday after the House passed it late Thursday on a 76-43 vote. Kelly typically doesn’t say what she’ll do with legislation before it reaches her desk, but she’s dropped strong hints that she plans to veto such a ban. The bill’s supporters were eight votes short in the House and one short in the Senate of the two-thirds majorities for overriding a veto.