Pandemic, hunger forces thousands into sex work in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic have forced former sex workers in Mexico back into the trade years after they left. It has also made it more dangerous, and reduced some to having sex in cars or on sidewalks for lack of available hotels. An activist group known as “The Street Brigade” says it found 15,200 sex workers on Mexico City’s streets during a survey in August. That’s about twice the number before the pandemic. The group’s leader estimates 40% of those on the streets now are women forced to return by the pandemic.