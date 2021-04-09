High court halts Calif. virus rules limiting home worship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is telling California that it can’t enforce coronavirus-related restrictions that have limited home-based religious worship including Bible studies and prayer meetings. The order from the court late Friday is the latest in a recent string of cases in which the high court has barred officials from enforcing some coronavirus-related restrictions applying to religious gatherings. Five conservative justices agreed California’s restrictions limiting home-based worship should be lifted for now, while the court’s three liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts would not have done so.