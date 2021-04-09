German industrial production down again in February

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that industrial production in Germany dropped for a second consecutive month in February. The showing increases the likelihood of Europe’s biggest economy having contracted in the first quarter. The Economy Ministry said Friday that production was down 2% compared with the previous month. The unexpected decline followed a 1.6% drop in January. A bout of harsh winter weather that weighed on construction may have been a factor. The ministry said that increasing business confidence and increases in factory orders point to “a positive outlook for industrial activity in the coming months.”