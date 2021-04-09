Fire marshal: Man naked below waist accused of home arson

MAMOU, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says a man wearing nothing below the waist has been arrested and accused of setting fire to a mobile home occupied by a woman, a baby and two other children. The fire marshal’s office says 33-year-old James Rozas of Mamou was arrested Friday on charges of arson, attempted murder and violating a protective order after the pre-dawn fire. The statement said the woman and children escaped unharmed from the home in Mamou. Authorities said several law enforcement agencies helped the fire marshal’s team track Rozas to a community about 25 miles away where he was arrested around noon, still wearing nothing but a hooded sweatshirt.