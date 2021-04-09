EXPLAINER: ‘Contributing’ factors in Floyd death key to case

CHICAGO (AP) — Doctors charged with determining the cause of an individual’s death try to learn all they can about the person’s life. That also includes what death certificates describe as contributing conditions _ things that played a role in someone’s death but did not cause it to occur. Two medical examiners testified Friday in former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that an autopsy found George Floyd had heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. They told jurors that all contributed, but Floyd died because of the way police restrained him.