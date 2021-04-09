Ethics panel probing misconduct claim against NY Republican

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics committee is investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving Republican Rep. Tom Reed of New York. Reed had already announced he would not be seeking re-election after the allegations first surfaced last month. Reed was accused of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent at a networking event in a Minneapolis pub in 2017. Reed apologized to the lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, shortly after the story became public. He said the incident occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling.” Reed’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the ethics probe.