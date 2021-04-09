Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Officials at Duke University say the school will require all new and returning students to present proof of vaccination before they can enroll for the fall semester. Duke President Vincent Price said Friday that the policy will cover all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in all degree programs who intend to be on the Duke campus for any period of time starting with the fall semester. Price says documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated. Other universities including Brown, Cornell, Notre Dame, Northeastern and Rutgers have announced plans for similar vaccine requirements.