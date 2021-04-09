Chauvin trial puts Court TV’s revival in the public eye

NEW YORK (AP) — The Derek Chauvin trial marks the public reemergence of Court TV. The network that burst into public consciousness with the O.J. Simpson trial in the 1990s folded 13 years ago. But it was revived in 2019, led by a former producer who had worked in television legal coverage for many years. Network top executive Scott Tufts hopes the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death will alert viewers who weren’t aware that Court TV is back. The network is providing full coverage of the trial and copious amounts of discussion. Court TV cameras are providing every television network covering the case with a live feed of what’s going on in the courtroom.