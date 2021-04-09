AP Interview: Stacey Abrams on voting rights, her next move

ATLANTA (AP) — In a new interview with The Associated Press, voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams says a new Georgia law makes it harder for people to vote by restricting early voting, in-person absentee voting and the use of drop boxes. She also objected to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s touting of a provision in the law that sets aside money to make state IDs free. She says people still have to pay to procure documentation required to obtain the state IDs and still need transportation to reach the Department of Motor Vehicles. When asked whether she would run for governor in 2022, she said she wasn’t focused on that right now.