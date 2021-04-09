After delays, South Africa announces mass vaccination drive

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — After a false start and an unconventional test run, South Africa has announced the launch of its mass vaccination campaign. The goal is to inoculate more than 40 million people against COVID-19 by February next year. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa has finalized the purchases of 51 million doses of vaccines: 31 million of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and 20 million of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine. South Africa’s vaccination campaign has been moving slowly but will accelerate with deliveries this month of millions of doses.