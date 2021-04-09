ADL: Fox should fire Carlson for white-supremacist rhetoric

The Anti-Defamation League has called for Fox News to fire prime-time opinion host Tucker Carlson because he defended a white-supremacist theory that says whites are being “replaced” by people of color. An ADL spokesman says the group has criticized Carlson before and noted his history of anti-immigration language. But it is the first time ADL has called for Carlson to be fired. He is Fox News’ most popular personality. Fox News did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The white-nationalist “great replacement theory,” otherwise known as “white genocide,” says people of color are replacing white people through immigration in the Western world.