Yosemite National Park to limit summer visitors due to virus

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Yosemite National Park will require advanced reservations for day visitors this summer, the park’s peak tourist season. Officials say they will limit the number of visitors to allow social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The San Jose Mercury News reports that under the new rules, advance reservations will be required for day use visitors who enter Yosemite from May 21 to Sept. 30. Rocky Mountain National Park and Glacier National Park are putting in place similar rules. This summer the the number of visitors allowed will range from 50% to 90%, depending on what levels of COVID are found in Mariposa County on the park’s western edge.