Suspect arrested over Easter linked to French church plot

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terrorism investigators say that an 18-year-old woman arrested over the Easter weekend is suspected of planning an attack on a church. New details have emerged about the teen, who was living in a housing project in Beziers in southern France and was suspected of plotting an attack targeting nearby Montpellier over Easter. On Thursday anti-terrorism officials said that during a search of her house they found a printed photo of the schoolteacher beheaded by a radical Islamist in October, as well as bomb-making materials.