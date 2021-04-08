Students lead US push for fuller Black history education

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Many educators in the U.S. say they’ve heard a demand from students for fuller Black history lessons beyond what was already offered. And states and lawmakers have passed or begun implementing bills calling for more inclusive instruction. The trend follows the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and related protests. The previous generation of courses focused on cultural awareness. But now schools are finding that students still have blind spots. Connecticut now requires high schools to offer courses on Black and Latino studies. And New Jersey has enacted a law requiring school districts to incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion.