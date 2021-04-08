Spain: Work due for auction from $1,800 may be a Caravaggio

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have slapped an export ban on a painting initially set to be auctioned this week with a starting price tag of 1,500 euros ($1,780), saying it could be a lost work by Italian Baroque master Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio. The oil-on-canvas painting apparently depicts the Biblical passage of the Ecce Homo, in which Jesus Christ is presented to the crowds before being crucified. It was taken off the final list of items to be auctioned on Friday after Spanish authorities banned its possible export. A Spanish auction house presented it as work of an unknown disciple of José de Ribera, the 17th-century Spanish painter who was fond of Caravaggio’s work in his young days.