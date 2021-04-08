Russia wants Slovakia to return its Sputnik V vaccines

PRAGUE (AP) — Russia has asked Slovakia to return its Sputnik V vaccine shots “due to multiple contract violations.” The Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine said Slovakia’s drug regulator tested it “in a laboratory which is not part of the EU’s Official Medicines Control Laboratory network.” It tweeted Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control “has launched a disinformation campaign against Sputnik V.” The announcement was published hours after the Slovak regulator said it has not received enough information about the Russian vaccine from its producer to be able to assess its benefits and risks. It also said the vaccine delivered to Slovakia is different from the Sputnik V vaccine that is 91% effective. Slovakia has received 200,000 doses.