Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives’ find

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A senior Afghan military official says a visit by Pakistan’s parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was called off at the last minute after explosives were found near the Kabul airport building. The airport commander says the Pakistani delegation’s plane was about to land on Thursday at the Kabul international airport when the decision was made. The explosives, apparently several years old, were found under a building nearby. The Afghan parliament’s office said later that the visit will still happen, in the near future. The visit was a planned three-day affair following an invitation from the Afghan parliament.