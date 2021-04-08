New film follows 2 zombie moviemakers with Down syndrome

Two young men who caused a sensation four years ago when they created their own gory zombie movie are back, this time in a documentary championed by a Hollywood luminary. The film chronicles their tenacious effort to see their silver screen dream come to fruition. Sam Suchmann and Mattie Zufelt both have Down syndrome. They scripted, produced and starred in 2016′s “Spring Break Zombie Massacre.” They are featured in the documentary released this week called “Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie.” The film has the backing of Oscar-winning Hollywood producer Peter Farrelly, a mentor and friend.