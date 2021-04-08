Myanmar ambassador to UK says he is locked out of embassy

LONDON (AP) — Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has criticized the military coup in his country, says he has been locked out of his London office by colleagues. Kyaw Zwar Minn said he was barred from entering the embassy on Wednesday evening by diplomats loyal to the military regime. Last month, the ambassador called for the release of Myanmar’s democratic leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained when the military seized power on Feb. 1. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday condemned the “bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime,” and praised the ambassador’s “courage.” But it was unclear what, if anything, the U.K. could do about the move.