Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives. The group says CEO Mark Zuckerberg made false and deceptive statements to Congress when he said Facebook removes hate speech and other material that violates the giant social network’s rules. The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Muslim Advocates in Washington, D.C., Superior Court. It claims Zuckerberg and other senior executives have engaged in a “coordinated campaign to convince the public, elected representatives, federal officials, and non-profit leaders in the nation’s capital that Facebook is a safe product.” Facebook said it does not allow hate speech on its platform and it regularly works with experts and others to help make the social network a safe place.