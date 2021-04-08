Keri Hilson is basking in her ‘manifestation season’

Keri Hilson is expected to have a huge 2021, but it doesn’t include new music. The two-time Grammy nominee, who began her career penning hits for artists like Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige and Britney Spears, will lead several film projects, including Lifetime’s upcoming TV movie “Lust: A Deadly Sins Story.” Hilson, surprised by the shift her career has taken. In February, the ”Pretty Girl Rock” singer starred in TV One’s “Don’t Waste Your Pretty,” and will also star in a short film and a possible theatrical release. More confident now than the bright-eyed songwriter of the past, Hilson says she’s in control of the direction of her life.