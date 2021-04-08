Israeli academic won’t receive prize after signing petition

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has upheld a Cabinet minister’s decision to temporarily block a prominent academic from receiving the country’s highest honor after he called on the EU to halt funding for an Israeli university located in the occupied West Bank. Thursday’s ruling by the court drew accusations that the country’s leaders are trying to stifle critics. Oded Goldreich was nominated for this year’s Israel Prize in mathematics and computer science by a panel of judges. But shortly after the nomination was announced, nationalist groups called for his disqualification, claiming he supported a boycott of Israeli institutions over the country’s policies toward the Palestinians. He says he isn’t a boycott supporter.