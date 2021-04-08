Israel rejects ICC probe, saying it lacks jurisdiction

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will formally reject the International Criminal Court’s decision to launch a probe into potential war crimes against the Palestinians. Israel denies committing such crimes and says the court lacks the jurisdiction to investigate. A panel of judges at the ICC ruled in February that the court does have jurisdiction, allowing the investigation to proceed. Israel’s response to a formal notification sent out last month is not expected to reopen that debate. The court is expected to look at possible war crimes committed by Israelis forces and Palestinian militants during and after the 2014 Gaza war, as well as Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.