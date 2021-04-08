Industry foe charged under Iowa’s new food trespassing law

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An animal rights activist whose investigations have made him a leading foe of the livestock industry has been charged with trespassing at a pig facility. It’s the first case brought under Iowa’s latest so-called ag-gag law. Matthew Johnson is charged with trespassing at a food operation for his presence Feb. 5 at an Iowa Select Farms sow operation in Dows. Investigators say surveillance video captured Johnson approach one of the buildings and try to pull a door to determine if it was locked before running away. Under the law signed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in June, trespassing at a food operation is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries up to two years in prison.