Holocaust survivors use social media to fight anti-Semitism

BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivors are taking to social media to share their experiences of how hate speech paved the way for mass murder. They are doing this to counter the rise of online anti-Semitism during the pandemic and because studies have shown that younger generations lack even basic knowledge of the Nazi genocide. With short video messages recounting their stories, survivors are taking part in the #ItStartedWithWords campaign that launched Thursday. It aims to educate people about how the Nazis embarked upon an insidious campaign for years to dehumanize and marginalize Jews — well before death camps like Auschwitz, Treblinka and Sobibor were established to carry out murder on an industrial scale.