GLAAD Media Awards presenters support transgender athletes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Boys in the Band” and “Star Trek: Discovery” were among the winners at the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards. The honors were presented in a virtual ceremony Thursday hosted by Niecy Nash. Presenters included Sterling K. Brown and soccer’s Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, who called for transgender students to be accepted in sports. The media advocacy group’s awards recognize what GLAAD calls “fair, accurate, and inclusive” depictions of LGBTQ people and issues. Other winners included “I May Destroy You” and Sam Smith, who was honored as outstanding music artist for the album “Love Goes.” The GLAAD Media Awards ceremony is available on Hulu through June.