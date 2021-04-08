Donor may take back statue of justice in Plessy v. Ferguson

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The donor of a statue in Maine of the chief justice who served when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized racial segregation is willing to take it back. The Kennebec County Board of Commissioners voted in February to move the statue of Melvin Fuller from the front of the courthouse in Augusta. An attorney for Robert Fuller Jr. suggested he’s open to taking it back and finding a new location. Augusta native Melvin Fuller was the chief justice of the nation’s highest court when it decided the Plessy v. Ferguson case in 1896. The decision established the separate-but-equal doctrine that permitted racial segregation.