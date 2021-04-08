Chartered flight from Macao carries stranded passengers home

HONG KONG (AP) — About 50 people of various nationalities have boarded a chartered flight from Macao to Malaysia after many were stranded for months by the pandemic and border restrictions. The flight to Kuala Lumpur was organized by Malaysia’s consulate in Hong Kong and Macao to repatriate its citizens from the territory. There are currently no direct commercial flights between Macao and Malaysia due to travel restrictions. Many of the people on the chartered flight had been stranded in Macao since the pandemic began. The passengers included about 30 Malaysians, three Singaporeans and nine South Koreans.