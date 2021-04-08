California Highway 1 to reopen by April 30, agency says

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Transportation says Highway 1 along Big Sur is expected to reopen by April 30 because work to repair a huge piece of roadway that crumbled during a winter storm is nearly two months ahead of schedule. The scenic highway snaking through California’s rugged coastal cliffs has been closed since Jan. 28, when heavy rain triggered a landslide that carried a chunk of roadway into the sea. Crews began to fill the canyon below with dirt in early March. They’re expected to establish the base of a new road, then pave and stripe it by the end of the month thanks to favorable weather conditions.