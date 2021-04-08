Albania air traffic controllers probed of abuse of post

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors have questioned about two dozen air traffic controllers on suspicion of abuse of post following their strike over a pay dispute that blocked the country’s only international airport. Albania’s government sent troops and police a day earlier to clear striking air traffic controllers out of the flight control tower and their offices. Tirana prosecutor’s office on Thursday said if charged and sentenced they may face up to seven years in jail. The airport suspended 19 flights on Wednesday, and it is not clear when flights might resume. The civilian air traffic controllers had said their “incapability of working under stress” would continue for 24 hours.