Suspect found in South Carolina killings of 2 kids, 3 adults

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman killed five people including a prominent doctor and his grandchildren in South Carolina. The shootings on Wednesday prompted an hourslong search that led to a suspect in a nearby home. The York County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released details yet. The coroner’s office says 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie were pronounced dead at the scene along with their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. A fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis was found dead outside the home and a sixth was seriously wounded. The investigation is ongoing.