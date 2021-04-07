With outdoor concert, Lincoln Center starts path to return

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the New York Philharmonic gave an outdoor concert at Lincoln Center for heath care workers on Wednesday, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke before the 90-minute concert by a brass quintet and a horn quartet with flute Mindy Kaufman. The Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera and Broadway theaters were darkened on March 12 last year by the pandemic. The orchestra and opera hope to resume subscription concerts in September. The concert was the first of “Restart Stages,” in which Lincoln Center is creating 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces across its campus.